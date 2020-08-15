The Indian Premier League 13 have already begun. The franchises like the Chennai Super Kings have already asked the players to report to Chennai for a week-long camp before heading to UAE for the mega-event. We this blog for the convenience of our readers. So if you wished to read all the latest happenings of the day in one go simply click here and you get all the details and the major happenings related to IPL 2020. Today, our team was kept busy with the pictures of team CSK leaving their hometowns and reporting to Chennai. IPL 2020 Top Stories, August 14.

MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Deepak Chahar and other dominated social media as they got the fans excited with the news of the team leaving for IPL 2020. The week-long camp for CSK starts tomorrow and the Yellow Army is expected to leave for Dubai on August 22, 2020. The other interesting news that we came up with was the Tata Sons biding for the title sponsorship of the tournament. If all goes well, this will be their first association with the IPL.

Also, Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla owned franchise Kolkata Knight Riders also announced MPL as their primary sponsor for the upcoming IPL season. "We are very excited to partner with MPL, which is a vibrant Indian start-up company promoted and run by a group of young and innovative people, in esports and gaming, that is bound to grow significantly," said Venky Mysore, CEO & MD, Knight Riders.

The IPL 2020 is all set to start on September 19, 2020. The matches will be played across three venues Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi. The fans and the players are also excited for the mega-event to start soon.