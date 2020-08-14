The Indian Premier League 2020 is all set to begin on September 19, 2020, in UAE. In this live blog, we shall bring to the live updates, major news and other happenings in this blog. So by the end of the day, if our readers wish to skim through the IPL 2020 news updates, in brief, you can simply click here and get everything in one go. So ahead of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League, the teams and franchises have already started gearing up for the much-awaited tournament. While the players like KL Rahul, Suresh Raina and others have started sweating it out in the nets, the franchises have been doing their best to keep their fans hooked on their social media pages. IPL 2020 Top Stories, August 13: Look Back at Major Headlines of the Day.

The cricket starved fans are waiting for the tournament to start soon. The matches will happen in UAE. The IPL 2020 was supposed to happen in March this year but it was due to the pandemic created by the coronavirus, the tournament was called off and was shifted to UAE. The venue was selected due to a fewer number of cases of coronavirus in the country. The teams are expected to leave for UAE by August 20, 2020. The teams like Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings and few others have already started with their quarantine process.

For Mumbai Indians, the players have quarantined themselves in their homes. Whereas, players like MS Dhoni and Monu Singh had submitted their swabs for COVID-19 tests ahead of Chennai Super Kings' camp which begins from August 15, 2020. The Yellow Army is expected to leave for UAE on August 22, 2020.