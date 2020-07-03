The dates and the venue for the start of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League 2020 are yet to be decided. With the BCCI deciding upon venues and the dates, former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra spelt three options venues or countries where the tournament can be held if the menace of the coronavirus does not subsidies in India. The first venue he gave out was UAE as it has three stadiums and a tournament like the IPL would surely be looking forward to reactivating their economy. Also, the flights in Sri Lanka have been restarted thus Sri Lanka would be one of the ideal options. IPL 2020 Update: Mumbai Could Host All Indian Premier League 13 Matches, Says Report.

The second venue he had in mind was Sri Lanka. Having battled the coronavirus in an effective manner, Aakash Chopra is of the opinion that they would be eager to revive their economy. Also just like UAE, Sri Lanka also has three stadiums. Lastly, he picked New Zealand as an ideal venue as it declared itself COVID -19 free very recently. However, smaller grounds could be an issue for the teams.

As of now, as per the recent reports, the upcoming edition of the IPL 2020 is supposed to be hosted from September to November and all the matches are likely to be held in Mumbai as it has venues like the Wankhede Stadium, DY Patil and Brabourne Stadium. Another stadium in Mumbai is also capable of hosting IPL games as it conducts a lot of the cricketing tournaments locally.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 03, 2020 02:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).