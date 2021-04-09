The latest edition of the Indian Premier League is set to kick off on April 09, 2021 (Friday) with the final scheduled on May 30, 2021. IPL 2021 will be played across six cities in the country for the first time as the cash-rich league returns to India after the 2020 edition was played in its entirety in the UAE. Meanwhile, we bring you the IPL 2021 live streaming and telecast details on Star Sports, Star Sports Telugu and Disney+ Hotstar. VIVO IPL 2021 Live Telecast: Get Star Network Channel List and Numbers on DTH Along With Sports Pack Fees.

IPL 2021 will see a number of changes this season as the cash-rich league returns to India after the last season was held in UAE. For the first time, the Indian Premier League will be played across six cities in the country with no teams having the home advantage. The Narendra Modi Stadium will host all the games from the play-off stages onwards.

How to Watch IPL 2021 Live Streaming and Telecast in Telugu?

Fans across India can live telecast all IPL 2021 matches on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster for Indian Premier League 14 and will be live telecasting all the matches. You can watch IPL 2021 games in the Kannada language on Star Sports 1 Telugu. Fans also switch the commentary language on Star Sports 1 SD/HD channels by clicking on the language button on the TV remote. Those fans unable to catch the live action on television sets can also follow all matches live online. Disney+ Hotstar will be live streaming the matches online for its fans in India.

The first match in IPL 2021 will be played between record champions Mumbai Indians and heavyweights Royal Challengers Bangalore. All matches have a start time of 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) apart from the double-headers where the first game on the day is scheduled to begin at 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

