Harshal Patel became the first holder of the purple cap in VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 as the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pacer took a sensational five-wicket haul against Mumbai Indians in the season opener. Bowling first at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, the right-arm pacer ran through MI’s batting order and took his maiden five-wicket haul in IPL. In the list of leading wicket-takers, Patel is followed by MI speedsters Jasprit Bumrah and Marco Jansen who took two wickets apiece in the season opener. Meanwhile, scroll down to get the full list of leading wicket-takers in IPL 2021. . IPL 2021 Schedule in PDF for Free Download: Get Indian Premier League 14 Venues, Full Time Table, Fixtures and Match Timings in IST.

While all eight teams will be battling for the prestigious title in IPL 2021, some individual awards will also be at stakes, with one of them being the purple cap. For the unversed, the purple cap is awarded to the highest wicket-taker of the season at the end of the tournament. With IPL being one of the most celebrated T20 league globally, many prominent bowlers worldwide aim to make a mark in the gala tournament with one eye on the purple cap. T20 is known to be a game of batsmen with several fans obsessed with big hits all over the park. However, the bowlers have a major role to play, and the purple cap celebrates their success. Throughout the course of the tournament, the cap tends to move from one head to another. However, only the most successful bowler of the season walks away with the final title.. VIVO IPL 2021 Live Telecast: Get Star Network Channel List and Numbers on DTH Along With Sports Pack Fees.

Speaking of purple cap winners of the previous edition, Sohail Tanvir (2008), RP Singh (2009), Pragyan Ojha (2010), Lasith Malinga (2011), Morne Morkel (2012), Dwayne Bravo (2013 & 2015), Mohit Sharma (2014), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2016 & 2017), Andre Tye (2018), Imran Tahir (2019) and Kagiso Rabada (2020) have won the Purple caps before. This season is also graced by many proven stars of the T20 format and the fight for the purple cap would be exciting. While the likes of Bravo, Kumar and Rabada would be eyeing to get the accomplishment again, Jasprit Bumrah, Pat Cummins and Mohammed Shami will also be pumped up to wear the prestigious Purple Cap. Here’s a look at the leader board of highest wicket-takers in IPL 2021. Is VIVO IPL 2021 Live Telecast Available on DD Free Dish, DD National, DD Sports, Doordarshan and Star Sports First TV Channels?

IPL 2021 Purple Cap Holder: List of Leading Run-Scorers in IPL 14

S.NO. Name Country Team Matches Wickets 1. Harshal Patel India Royal Challengers Bangalore 1 5 2. Jasprit Bumrah India Mumbai Indians 1 2 3. Marco Jansen South Africa Mumbai Indians 1 2

Notably, IPL 2021 takes place under some new rules due to the COVID-19 pandemic. No team will play at their home ground which would be a different challenge for all sides. Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata host the league stage of the tournament while the playoffs and final will take place at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad. Notably, the initial phase of IPL 2021 takes place behind closed doors with a call on allowing spectators to be taken later

