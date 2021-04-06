Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will resume their quest for the elusive title in VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Despite having many T20 stars, the Bangalore-based side hasn’t tasted the glory in the past 13 seasons. They qualified for the final thrice but failed to cross the last hurdle every time. Nevertheless, they would like to bury the ghosts of previous seasons behind and lift the title in the upcoming season. While all the RCB players would be determined to take their side to the title, no one would be hungrier than skipper Virat Kohli. RCB Likely Playing XI in IPL 2021: Check Out Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Predicted First Choice Line-Up for Indian Premier League Season 14.

Kohli has been serving RCB since the inception of IPL in 2008. The right-handed batsman kept evolving with time and emerged as a world-beater. He even played numerous astonishing knocks in the RCB jersey, but his efforts never proved to be enough. Nevertheless, the 32-year-old has been in impressive form lately and would like to end Bangalore’s long drought this season. Notably, a massive milestone is also waiting for the RCB skipper in IPL 2020. IPL 2021: Very Optimistic, Have a Good Feeling This Time Around, Says RCB Captain Virat Kohli.

The talismanic batsman is 269 runs away from becoming the first-ever Indian batsman to complete 10,000 runs in T20 cricket. So far, Kohli has scored 9731 runs in 304 T20 games with an average of over 41 and a strike rate in excess of 134. With each team scheduled to play 14 league-stage games, the RCB skipper should get the landmark comfortably.

Kohli was in red-hot form in the limited-overs series against England, and he would like to extend his purple patch in the gala tournament. Other than the Indian captain, RCB also have the services of AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell, who are proven T20 stalwarts. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli and Co will kick-start their campaign against Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians in the season opener at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

