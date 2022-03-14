Ahead of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL 2022) all ten franchises have revealed the captains of their respective teams. In a short format of game, captain plays a pivotal role irrespective of the fact whether he is performing enough at an individual level. In some of the seasons of IPL, we have seen despite being out of form personally, the captains managed to take right decisions and helped their side cross the line. Meanwhile, ahead of the IPL 2022 we take a look at captains of all ten teams. IPL 2022 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Indian Premier League 2022 Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings and Venue Details.

There were no question marks on whether Mumbai Indians will retain Rohit Sharma as Captain in TATA IPL 2022. Rohit is the most successful captain of IPL in terms of number of IPL titles won and he has proved to be the mojo for Mumbai Indians. MI won their first ever IPL trophy under his supervision in 2013 and then in 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020. Rohit Sharma is also among the top run-scorers in IPL.

In terms of overall win percentage, Mahendra Singh Dhoni is the most successful captain of IPL. CSK has retained MS Dhoni for one more year. His extraordinary captaincy skills are well known and more than his batting it is the strategic captaincy of MSD which has benefited CSK. IPL Winners List: Season-by-Season Champions, Most Title Wins in Indian Premier League Ahead of 2022 Edition.

After Delhi Capitals' former captain Shreyas Iyer sustained shoulder injury in 2021, Rishabh Pant- wicket keeper-batsman, was appointed as the captain. Under his captaincy, DC did fairly well. Although Iyer recovered from injury, but Pant continued to lead Delhi Capitals and now he is set to lead team in IPL 2022 as well with Iyer moving to KKR.

Virat Kohli stepped down as Royal Challengers Bangalore's captain at the end of IPL 2021. Ahead of the new season, Faf du Plessis was named as team's new captain. He was bought at the Bengaluru-based franchise at the IPL 2022 mega auction. KKR managed to buy Iyer at the IPL 2022 auctions and then subsequently named him as team's captain.

IPL 2022 Captains

Team Captain Chennai Super Kings MS Dhoni Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma Kolkata Knight Riders Shreyas Iyer Rajasthan Royals Sanju Samson Sunrisers Hyderabad Kane Williamson Delhi Capitals Rishabh Pant Punjab Kings Mayank Agarwal Royal Challengers Bangalore Faf du Plessis Lucknow Super Giants KL Rahul Gujarat Titans Hardik Pandya

Sunrisers Hyderabad removed David Warner from captaincy mid-way in 2021 IPL season and appointed New Zealand's Kane Williamson as his successor of Warner. Sanju Samson, who was appointed as Rajasthan Royal’s captain last season, will continue to lead the side. After KL Rahul parted ways with Punjab Kings, Mayank Agarwal was named as team's new skipper ahead of the IPL 2022.

IPL 2022 will have two new teams- Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants. While Rahul was named as captain of Lucknow Super Giants, all-rounder Hardik Pandya was appointed as Gujarat Titans skipper.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 14, 2022 07:55 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).