The action continues in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 with things getting exciting with each passing day. After the weekend double-headers, we are now into the weekday action which promises to be nothing short of exciting. Meanwhile, as we head into another action-packed day of IPL 2023, here’s a glance at today’s match in IPL 2023 and a recap of previous games. Moreover, a look at the IPL 2023 points table. RCB Funny Memes and Jokes Go Viral After Harshal Patel Misses ‘Mankad Run Out’ As LSG Beat Royal Challengers Bangalore in a Last Ball Finish.

Today’s IPL 2023 Match Live: TATA Indian Premier League Schedule for April 11

In match number 16 of Indian Premier League 2023, Delhi Capitals host Mumbai Indians. Both the teams are winless thus far and languish at the bottom of the points table. The DC vs MI takes place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi and starts at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

RCB vs LSG IPL 2023 Highlights

In one of the most exciting games of the IPL 2023, Lucknow Super Giants defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. LSG chased down 213 on the last ball with one wicket in hand, which saw a missed ‘Mankad run out’ and a fumble by the wicketkeeper on the final ball. Harshal Patel Misses ‘Mankad Run Out’ Before Last Ball in Final Over of RCB vs LSG IPL 2023, Fans React (Watch Video).

IPL 2023 Points Table

Following the win over RCB, which was LSG’s third victory of the season, they now move to the top of the IPL 2023 points table. Rajasthan Royals take the second spot. Kolkata Knight Riders and defending champions Gujarat Titans complete the top four as of now. RCB have dropped to seventh place on IPL 2023 team standings.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 11, 2023 08:16 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).