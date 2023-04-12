We are moving ahead in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Teams have now played fair amount of games and have shown what sort of form they are in. Meanwhile, as we head into another action-packed day of IPL 2023, here’s glance at today’s match in IPL 2023 and recap of previous games. Moreover, a look at the IPL 2023 points table. David Warner Batting Right-Handed! Fans Surprised As Delhi Capitals Captain Switches Hand While Facing Off-Spinner During DC vs MI IPL 2023 Match.

Today’s IPL 2023 Match Live: TATA Indian Premier League Schedule for April 12

In the match number 17 of Indian Premier League 2023, Chennai Super Kings host Rajasthan Royals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. This will be the fourth match for both the teams. The CSK vs RR has a start time of 07:30 pm.

DC vs MI IPL 2023 Highlights

In yet another exciting game in the IPL 2023, Mumbai Indians prevailed on the final ball against Delhi Capitals. It was MI’s first win of the season while DC continue to be winless after four matches. Set 173 runs to win, MI reached the target with six wickets in hand. Captain Rohit Sharma smashed impressive 65 off 45 balls in the winning cause. DC vs MI IPL 2023 Stat Highlights: Piyush Chawla Shines, David Warner Reaches New Milestone in MI's First Victory of the Season.

IPL 2023 Points Table

Having registered the first win of the season after two defeats, Mumbai Indians have now moved to eighth place while Delhi Capitals continue to the at last spot. Apparently there was no change to the top seven on the IPL 2023 points table following DC vs MI match.

