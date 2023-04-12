Mumbai Indians have finally registered their first win in the IPL 2023 beating Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets. A winless start to the IPL 2023 has kept captain Rohit Sharma in distress. He will be able to relax a bit now as his half-century laid the foundation of the MI victory. Another game that went down to the wire with the result only coming forward in the last ball of the innings. Some respite for MI as they now have two points to start from while despair for DC as they sink further into the bottom of the table. Suryakumar Yadav Out for Golden Duck in DC vs MI IPL 2023 Match, Mumbai Indians Player Trolled With Funny Memes by Netizens Online!

Delhi Capitals had a steady start when they were batting in the first innings. David Warner looked in control while Prithvi Shaw was the one hitting boundaries. Rohit Sharma brought the spinners on and they delivered him the key wickets, Veteran spinner Piyush Chawla was the pick of the lot delivering when the captain needed him. David Warner struggled his way through but it was Axar Patel who finally broke the shackles taking DC to a respectable score.

A flying start to the chase by Mumbai Indians with Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan both hitting boundaries, Tilak Varma came in and he looked comfortable too as MI cruised to the target. But the under confidence started to grow as they got a bit nervous and lost some wickets back-to-back. pressure started to build but then Impact player Tim David and Cameron Green took them over the finishing line.

DC vs MI 2023 Match Stat Highlights

# First time MI spinners have taken four (or more) wickets in a match since 2022.

# Yash Dhull gets IPL debut.

# Axar Patel Hits Maiden IPL Fifty.

# Highest number of innings player by a cricketer in IPL (Axar Patel) Before maiden fifty (91)

# 3000 runs as Captain for David Warner.

# He is also the fastest to reach 3000 runs.

# 37th runout involving Rohit Sharma in IPL - joint most with Dinesh Karthik.

# 26th time his partner has been dismissed - joint most with MS Dhoni.

# Most Wickets (26) vs Delhi Capitals in IPL By a Bowler (Piyush Chawla)

# Longest Sequence for an opener (Rohit Sharma) without a fifty in IPL (24)

#Second worst start for Delhi capitals since 2013 (4 defeats) Rohit Sharma Wins Man of the Match Award in DC vs MI IPL 2023 Match.

A thrilling encounter that went to the last ball saw one of the two teams who have been in winless streaks turn out victorious. Mumbai Indians tried to commit much less mistakes than their previous games and in the competition of committing lesser mistakes, they won. Delhi Capitals look in a dire situation with no one putting up their hands. They have to find a solution for it quickly.

