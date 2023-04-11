A shocking but intelligent move is witness as the Firoz Shah Kotla while the IPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians as the DC captain David Warner was spotted batting right-handed while facing off-spinner Hrithik Shokeen. Off-Spinners are positive match-ups to right hander and a tactically aware David Warner shifts hands looking for boundary. Surprised fans took to twitter to react on the incident.

David Warner Batting Right-Handed!

WOAHHHH!!🤩 What did I just see, David Warner batted right handed on a free hit delivery of Hrithik Shokeen🔥💥 these are the things we get to witness less in IPL. @davidwarner31 #TATAIPL2023 #DCvMI #MIvsDC pic.twitter.com/5IfQ3q2msl — Saabir Zafar (@Saabir_Saabu01) April 11, 2023

Unbelievable

Yes u r right this is warner batting right handed, just unbelievable stuff u only see these things happen in ipl 🤯🔥 @davidwarner31 #MIvsDC pic.twitter.com/7K8iTQw4jG — Piyush Khastagir (@Piuuuushhh2004) April 11, 2023

Its So Surprising Looks Photoshopped

David Warner playing right handed 🤯 #DCvsMI people will say it's Photoshoped 😝 pic.twitter.com/7dpHg8T9fl — Jayesh Ughade (@jayeshughade) April 11, 2023

Such a Vibe

David Warner batting right handed on free hit 😭😭 He's such a vibe man. 🤌❤️ — Saksham Thakur (@WildPacer140kph) April 11, 2023

