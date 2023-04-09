All the teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 have played a minimum of two games thus far with at least one away and one at home. The double-headers continue in the IPL 2023. Meanwhile, as we head into another action-packed day of IPL 2023, here’s a glance at upcoming matches on April 09 and a recap of previous games. Moreover, a glance at the IPL 2023 points table. 'Not Finished!' Netizens in Awe of Ajinkya Rahane After Chennai Super Kings Batter Scores Blistering 27-Ball 61 During MI vs CSK IPL 2023 Match.

Today’s IPL 2023 Match Live: TATA Indian Premier League Schedule for April 9

As it is the weekend, so we will witness double-header action once again. In the first game of the day, Kolkata Knight Riders host defending champions Gujarat Titans at the Eden Gardens. The KKR vs GT IPL 2023 will start at 03:30 pm. In the second contest of the day, Sunrisers Hyderabad host Punjab Kings at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. The SRH vs PBKS match is a night game and starts at 07:30 pm.

RR vs DC IPL 2023 Highlights

Delhi Capitals slipped to their third consecutive defeat in the IPL 2023. Rajasthan Royals, batting first, scored 199/4 in their 20 overs with Jos Butter and Yashasvi Jaiswal scoring half-centuries. In response, DC could manage 142 and lost the game by 57 runs. Captain David Warner was the top scorer for Delhi with 65 runs.

MI vs CSK IPL 2023 Highlights

In a highly anticipated clash, Chennai Super Kings registered a comfortable seven-wicket win over Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium. MI managed to score 157 somehow after losing wickets at regular intervals. CSK then rode on Ajinkya Rahane’s brilliance as he scored a 19-ball half-century to help his side get close to the target. MI vs CSK IPL 2023 Stat Highlights: Ajinkya Rahane Shines, Ruturaj Gaikwad Reaches New Milestone In CSK's First Away Win of Season.

IPL 2023 Points Table

Following the two games, the IPL 2023 points table apparently saw some changes. Rajasthan Royals moved back to the top and that means Lucknow Super Giants slip to the second spot for now. Chennai Super Kings also broke into the top four. Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals are in eighth and ninth place while SRH are bottom placed. All these three teams are yet to register a win this season.

