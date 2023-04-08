Plenty of positives for Chennai Super Kings as they defeat Mumbai Indians convincingly in Wankhede Stadium and register their second win in IPL 2023, first away win of the season. Despite missing key players due to injury, CSK dominated with both bat and ball and bagged a 7-wicket victory against a big opposition like MI. A few departments like the spin bowling and the middle order batting, that were untested, stepped up when it mattered sealing the victory for the MS Dhoni-led side. 'Not Finished!' Netizens in Awe of Ajinkya Rahane After Chennai Super Kings Batter Scores Blistering 27-Ball 61 During MI vs CSK IPL 2023 Match.

Ravindra Jadeja and Mitchell Santner combined in absence of Moeen Ali starring with the ball and cleaning up the dangerous middle order of Mumbai Indians including the likes of Cameron Green, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma. Despite having a good start, MI could not make big as they could not utilise the middle overs and had a collapse instead. CSK lost Devon Conway early and did not have big names in the top order but surprising everyone Ajinkya Rahane scored a 27-ball 61 to power CSK ahead in the chase from where they easily crossed the finishing line.

CSK vs LSG IPL 2023 Match Stat Highlights

#Sisanda Magala makes IPL debut

# Ajinkya Rahane scores fastest 50 of IPL 2023 (19-balls)

# It is also the second fastest fifty for CSK in IPL

# Rahane's fifty is also the third fastest against MI in IPL

# Rahane scored the highest runs in one over till now in IPL 2023 against Md Arshad Khan (26)

# Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 3000 T20 runs

# He is the fastest Indian by innings to score 3000 T20 runs (91 innings) MS Dhoni Receives Special Request to 'Not Leave CSK Captaincy' From Flight Pilot While Travelling During IPL 2023.

Despite high expectations, the game ended to be a one sided one with CSK registering consecutive victories in IPL 2023 thanks to their spin department and bench depth. Same cannot be said about Mumbai Indians, who look light in the bowling department and things does not look good with the top order batting being terribly out of form. Mark Boucher and Rohit Sharma have to return to the drawing board to sketch out something that will change their fortunes.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 08, 2023 11:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).