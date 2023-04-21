Fresh after a thrilling win over Royal Challengers Bangalore, Chennai Super Kings will be keen to make it a second victory in a row when they host the Sunrisers Hyderabad. MS Dhoni’s men are currently third in the points table with 6 points from 5 games. A win at home will get them level on points with league leaders Rajasthan and second-placed Lucknow. Momentum plays a key role in tournaments such as the IPL and getting past the first round becomes easy with a string of victories in the opening half. Opponents Sunrisers Hyderabad have had their struggles with consistency so far and currently languish at 9th in the ladder. But things can change quickly though for them if they get a statement win at Chepauk. Chennai Super Kings versus Sunrisers Hyderabad will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network and streamed on the JioCinema app from 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). CSK vs SRH IPL 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Indian Premier League Season 16 Match 29 in Chennai.

The emergence of Ajinkya Rahane as a power hitter in the T20 format has been the biggest positive for Chennai so far. He along with the likes of Devon Conway and Shivam Dube have scored in spectacular fashion and Hyderabad could struggle to see the back of the trio when they are in full flow. Tushar Deshpande has been getting the wickets and Moeen Ali should also benefit from bowling on the spin-friendly Chennai track.

Sunrisers Hyderabad often look short of ideas in the batting unit despite having players like Harry Brooks, Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klaasen in their team. They had a below-par performance against Mumbai recently where despite some late heroics from Heinrich Klaasen, the team were defeated convincingly. The management may look to ring in some changes this evening against Chennai.

When Is CSK vs SRH Match 29 of TATA IPL 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

Chennai Super Kings will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 29 of the Indian Premier League 2023 on Friday, April 21. The match will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai and will begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of CSK vs SRH Match 29 of TATA IPL 2023?

Star Sports Network are the official broadcaster of IPL 2023. CSK vs SRH IPL 2023 match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD and Star Gold/HD channels with English commentary. This game will also be available with Hindi commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD channels. Meanwhile, fans can enjoy the match with regional commentary on Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Telugu. MS Dhoni's Shadow Practice Near CSK Dug Out Almost Hits Deepak Chahar's Head, Latter Leaves Chair in Fear (Watch Video).

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of CSK vs SRH Match 29 of TATA IPL 2023?

Viacom18 Network have the digital rights of IPL 2023. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide free live streaming of the Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match. CSK at home should be confident of claiming a victory given their dominance here.

