In match number 29 of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023 season, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) cross swords against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, on April 21, 2023, Friday. For Chennai, their IPL 2023 season is right on track, the MS Dhoni-led unit has registered three wins, and two losses out of the five games that they have played. After a defeat against table toppers, Rajasthan Royals (RR), the four-time IPL winners sprung back to victory when they beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by eight runs. The team is currently placed in the third position in the points table with six points. Batting first, Chennai raced off to a gigantic total of 226, thanks to crucial knocks from Devon Conway and Shivam Dubey. As far as their bowling is concerned, their pick of the bowlers was Tushar Deshpande, who scalped three wickets. The game turned out to be a nail-biting encounter but in the end they were able to hold their nerves to secure their third win of the tournament. 'Have Told My Captain, You Can Make Me Bowl Anywhere' Lucknow Super Giants' Pacer Avesh Khan After Last-Over Heroics in RR vs LSG IPL 2023 Match.

Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad are struggling a bit in the tournament. The Aiden Markram-led unit is currently placed in the ninth position after registering two wins and three losses out of the five matches that they played. After recording two wins on the trot, the team lost against Mumbai Indians in the next match. The match between Hyderabad and Mumbai saw Mumbai batting first and posting 192 with pacer Marco Jansen scalping two crucial wickets. Chasing 193, Hyderabad could manage only 178 with batter Mayank Agarwal top scoring (48). Hyderabad were losing too many wickets at regular intervals that caused the end of their innings. The match against Chennai provides Hyderabad with a chance to bounce back but for that they need to fire in unison.

CSK vs SRH Head-to-Head Record in IPL

Out of the 18 meetings between Chennai and Hyderabad, Chennai have won 13 times while Hyderabad have won five times.

CSK vs SRH Match Number 29 TATA IPL 2023 Key Players

Devon Conway (CSK)

Shivam Dubey (CSK)

Harry Brook (SRH)

Aiden Markram (SRH)

CSK vs SRH Match Number 29 TATA IPL 2023 Venue and Match Timing

The CSK vs SRH IPL 2023 Match Number will be played at the MA Chidambaram Cricket Stadium, in Chennai, on April 21 (Friday). The match will be played at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 07:00 pm IST. Delhi Capitals' Pacer Kamlesh Nagarkoti Ruled Out of IPL 2023 With Back Injury: Report.

CSK vs SRH Match Number 29 TATA IPL 2023 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of TATA IPL 2023 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Network channels to catch the live telecast of the CSK vs SRH Match Number 29 on TV in India. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom 18, have the online Streaming rights of the TATA IPL 2023 in India. Fans can turn to the JioCinema app or website to catch the free live streaming of the CSK vs SRH Match Number 29 in India.

CSK vs SRH Match Number 29 TATA IPL 2023 Likely Playing XI:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar, Adil Rashid, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan

Chennai Super Kings: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana

