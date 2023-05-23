Gujarat Titans finished top of the group stage in this season’s Indian Premier League and they take on the Chennai Super Kings in the first qualifier of the play-offs. The game is set to take place at the Chepauk and hence CSK will hope the home advantage works to their benefit. Both sides have some great players in their ranks and boast of a steady balance between youth and experience and this is what that makes them special. MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya know the importance of starting these big games well and we could see alteration in game plans given the Chennai wicket is not the best for batting. Gujarat Titans versus Chennai Super Kings will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network and streamed on the JioCinema app from 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). This Twitter Thread on Unseen Photos of MS Dhoni Goes Viral, Here's a Look at Rare Pics of Young Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Shubman Gill is in the form of his life at the moment and the way he has been single-handedly destroying opposition attacks, it will be fair to say he is the most prized possession in the Gujarat side. David Miller and Vijay Shankar are the other key members of the batting unit while Hardik Pandya, despite not being used much, can change the course of a game in a brief period.

Chennai like Gujarat are dependent on the top three for the majority to get the big score. Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad have been highly consistent, particularly in the powerplays. The presence of quality spinners like Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali certainly gives their bowling unit more depth in comparison to Gujarat. The duo might bowl in the first six overs to try and get some wickets.

Gujarat Titans will be taking on Chennai Super Kings in the Qualifier 1 match of IPL 2023 on Tuesday, May 23. The game will begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Star Sports Network are the official broadcaster of IPL 2023. The important GT vs CSK IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select 1/HD and Star Gold/HD channels with English commentary. The GT vs CSK match will also be available with Hindi commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD channels. Meanwhile, fans can enjoy the match with regional commentary on Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Telugu.

Viacom18 Network have the digital rights of IPL 2023. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide free live streaming of the Qualifier 1 match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings. This game will not feature the big hits but a quality contest between two even teams. Expect the side batting second to win the game and advance to the finals.

