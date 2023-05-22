Who doesn't love to watch MS Dhoni bat? Moeen Ali and Devon Conway had one of the best seats in the house as they watched the Chennai Super Kings captain hone his batting skills ahead of the IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 against Gujarat Titans. Dhoni took guard and batted at a distance and one of his shots left both these cricketers in awe as they gazed at the ball, which was hit hard. The CSK skipper has been batting lower down the order this season and fans at Chepauk would expect to see him in action with the bat in Qualifier 1. ‘This Man is on Just Another Level of Forgetting’ Rohit Sharma Forgets to Open Bottle Cap Before Drinking Water, Fans React to Viral Video.

MS Dhoni's Batting Leaves Devon Conway, Moeen Ali in Awe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chennai Super Kings (@chennaiipl)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)