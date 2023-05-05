The Mumbai Police released a statement, issuing clarification on a Twitter post that circulated on the social media site from a fake account under their name after the conclusion of the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians. A fake account tweeting under the name of Mumbai police had written a Tweet mocking Punjab pacer Arshdeep Singh after he was taken to the attack by the MI batsmen during their run chase of 215 against Punjab in Mohali on Wednesday. UP Police Cashes In on Virat Kohli vs Gautam Gambhir Face-Off, Its 'Koi Bhi Mamla Humare Liye Virat Aur Gambhir Nahi' Tweet Goes Viral.

"The Criminal has been arrested in Mohali by Punjab Police consisting of SP Suryakumar Yadav, DSP Ishan Kishan, Inspector Tilak Verma and SI Tim David. Thank you for reporting the crime @PunjabKingsIPL," the unofficial account wrote in the Twitter post in reply to the banter that is happening between the original Mumbai Police's handle on Twitter and the Punjab Kings’ IPL franchise.

Alerting citizens about the fake handle, Mumbai’s Police original account replied, "We appreciate your wit on social media, however we would have appreciated you even more if you got the basics right! Citizens, kindly note this is not our official account, rather one of our ‘accused’ handles, for impersonating the official account."

Mumbai Police Issues Clarification

We appreciate your wit on social media, however we would have appreciated you even more if you got the basics right! Citizens, kindly note this is not our official account, rather one of our ‘accused’ handles, for impersonating the official account. https://t.co/C1QfV2Sg2t — मुंबई पोलीस - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 4, 2023

Coming to the match between Punjab and Mumbai, batting first, Punjab Kings posted a mammoth total of 214 after brilliant knocks from Jitesh Sharma (49) and Liam Livingstone (82) saw the side reach a huge total. In reply, Mumbai batters, Ishan Kishan (75) and Suryakumar Yadav (66) produced quickfire knocks to help Mumbai cross the finishing line with ease. Ishan Kishan was at his absolute best as Suryakumar displayed his batting prowess to prove why he is next best thing after ‘Mr 360’ AB de Villiers to make the run chase easier.

