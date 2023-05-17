Punjab Kings will be looking to keep their hopes of making it to the play-offs alive when they take on Delhi Capitals at home. They head into the game on the back of an important win over the same team by 31 runs which put them on 12 points, the same as fifth placed Bangalore. With two games remaining, Punjab needs to win both of these matches and that too in convincing fashion considering their net run rate is poor. Opponents Delhi have had a season to forget and barring a purple patch in the middle of the season, they have been well below par. Ricky Ponting will hope his men end the campaign on a high though but we could see massive changes next season. Punjab Kings versus Delhi Capitals will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 7:30 PM. ‘Might Have to Cut My Hand Off’ Mohsin Khan Recalls Tough Injury Phase After Defending 11 Runs in Last Over in LSG vs MI IPL 2033 Match.

Prabhsimran Singh scored a brilliant century in the last game against Delhi and the opening batsman has had a wonderful season for Punjab so far. If he can score freely once again in the powerplays, the opposition could be in trouble. Other key players like Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone and Sam Curran will have to contribute as well if Punjab are to assert their dominance here.

David Warner scored a 27 ball 54 to end his barren run but the team never looked comfortable in its chase of 168. Phil Salt has been quiet since his heroics against Bangalore and time and again we have seen the big players struggle for consistency. The bowling looks stable though with the likes of Ishant Sharma and Axar Patel in good form.

Punjab Kings will be facing Delhi Capitals in their next IPL 2023 fixture on Wednesday, May 17. The game will begin at 7:30 pm IST at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala. IPL 2023: JioCinema's Viewership Sets New Streaming Record.

Star Sports Network are the official broadcaster of IPL 2023. The important Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select 1/HD and Star Gold/HD channels with English commentary. The PBKS vs DC match will also be available with Hindi commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD channels. Meanwhile, fans can enjoy the match with regional commentary on Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Telugu.

Viacom18 Network have the digital rights of IPL 2023. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide free live streaming of the PBKS vs DC match. Punjab will feel confident about their chances and expect them to claim two critical points from this game.

