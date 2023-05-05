League leaders Gujarat Titans were left disappointed with their loss against Delhi Capitals, a game they will feel they should have won considering the low score involved. Next up for them is an away tie against Rajasthan Royals which should be a high-octane encounter given the quality the two sides possess. The Indian Premier League so far has seen none of the teams dominate with a string of victories and all of them are in the fray for the playoffs spot. Every game has its own importance and this one will be no different. With three defeats in their last five games, the Rajasthan Royals have hit a bit of a stumbling block and need the home comfort to work for them this evening. Rajasthan Royals versus Gujrat Titans will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network and streamed on the JioCinema app from 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Playing Under MS Dhoni or Virat Kohli in IPL? Rajasthan Royals Players Joe Root, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel Pick Sides (Watch Video).

Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a brilliant century against Mumbai but it was not enough for Rajasthan to claim a victory. The hosts have a top order they can bank on with plenty of big hitters who can turn the game on its head. Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin will play a key role in the bowling department with the Jaipur track offering something for the slow bowlers.

Gujarat’s batting barring Hardik Pandya failed against Delhi and it was not the first time this season the team could not shift gears while scoring. Shubman Gill is key for the team and for them to do well, the young opener will have to do the bulk of the scoring. Mohammed Shami has been dominating the opposition team in the powerplays and Rajasthan will do well to dominate him.

When Is RR vs GT Match 48 of TATA IPL 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

Rajasthan Royals will take on Gujarat Titans in the upcoming fixture of IPL 2023 on Friday, May 5. The game will take place in Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur and has a starting time of 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of RR vs GT Match 48 of TATA IPL 2023?

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of IPL 2023. The important IPL 2023 match between RR and GT Knight Riders will be telecast live on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD and Star Gold/HD channels with English commentary. This game will also be available with Hindi commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD channels. Meanwhile, fans can enjoy the match with regional commentary on Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Telugu channels. RR vs GT IPL 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans Indian Premier League Season 16 Match 48 in Jaipur.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of RR vs GT Match 48 of TATA IPL 2023?

Viacom18 Network possess the digital rights of IPL 2023. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide free live streaming of the Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans match. Rajasthan have not been in good form lately and could lose yet another game here.

