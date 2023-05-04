Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 is currently underway and we are already nearing the end of the group stage. The points table is still very close and all ten teams have a chance to qualify for the IPL 2023 playoffs. Now in the 48th match of the tournament, Rajasthan Royals will be facing Gujarat Titans on Friday, May 5. The game will begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. The last time, these two teams met, RR came on top with a clinical performance. Shimron Hetmyer and Sanju Samson slammed fifties while Sandeep Sharma two wickets each. With the two teams all set to meet again, read more to know about the likely playing XIs, key battles, head-to-head and details of this match. MS Dhoni Inspires Jonty Rhodes: Lucknow Super Giants Fielding Coach Explains Why He Helped Ground Staff in Ekana Stadium During LSG vs CSK IPL 2023 Match.

Rajasthan Royals suffered a six-wicket defeat against Mumbai Indians in their previous match. In fact, RR have only won one out of their last four matches. Due to this, they are currently in the fourth place. With only a few matches left in the competition, they will be looking to get back to their best form. Jos Buttler has failed to deliver in the recent few matches and that was one of the concerning areas for RR. However, with Yashasvi Jaiswal scoring at an impressive rate, they have managed to get good starts. In the bowling, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravi Ashwin are the key players for the Rajasthan side.

Defending champions Gujarat Titans are currently at the top of the IPL 2023 table. They however were stunned by DC in their previous match. Gujarat will be looking to get back to the winning ways. Shubhman Gill has been one of the best batters in this season and he along with Hardik Pandya and David Miller is the biggest strength of GT's batting lineup. Meanwhile, the trio of Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmed will be leading Gujarat's bowling attack.

RR vs GT Head-to-Head Record in IPL

Both teams have played 4 times against each other. Gujarat currently have an edge over Rajasthan with three wins. RR meanwhile have defeated GT once.

RR vs GT Match Number 48 TATA IPL 2023 Key Players

Shubhman Gill

Rashid Khan

Mohammed Shami

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Jos Buttler

Yuzvendra Chahal

RR vs GT Match Number 48 TATA IPL 2023 Mini Battles

Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Mohammed Shami and Shubhman Gill vs Trent Boult will be two key battles to watch out for during the Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans match.

RR vs GT Match Number 48 TATA IPL 2023 Venue and Match Timing

Rajasthan Royals will be taking on Gujarat Titans in their next match in IPL 2023 on Friday, May 5. The game will take place at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur and has a starting time of 7:30 pm IST. Meanwhile, the toss will be held at 7:00 pm IST.

RR vs GT Match Number 48 TATA IPL 2023 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network possess the broadcasting rights of TATA IPL 2023 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Network channels to catch the live telecast of the Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans Match Number 48 on TV in India. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom 18, have the online Streaming rights of the TATA IPL 2023 in India. Fans can turn to the JioCinema app or website to catch the free live streaming of the RR vs GT Match Number 48 in India.

RR vs GT Match Number 48 TATA IPL 2023 Likely Playing XI

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Gujarat Titans: Shubhman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha, Hardik Pandya, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmed, Mohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami.

