In the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match number 25, Sunrisers Hyderabad will host Mumbai Indians at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The SRH vs MI IPL 2023 match starts at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Both SRH and MI defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in their previous match. Meanwhile, you can check the tips and suggestions for SRH vs MI Dream11 prediction fantasy team below. SRH vs MI, Hyderabad Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 Clash at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium.

With wins in their respective previous fixtures, both SRH and MI will be looking to continue the momentum. Harry Brook justified his heavy price tag with a scintillating century against KKR and the management will be hoping that he keeps the good work going. MI have registered two back-to-back wins and now appear as a confident unit.

SRH vs MI, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Ishan Kishan (MI) can be our pick as a wicket-keeper for SRH vs MI fantasy team.

SRH vs MI, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - In batting, Rohit Sharma (MI), Mayank Agarwal (SRH), Suryakumar Yadav (MI), Tim David (MI) and Harry Brook (SRH) can be picked as batsmen in your SRH vs MI Dream11 team.

SRH vs MI, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders - For the SRH vs MI we will go with three all-rounders. Aiden Markram (SRH), Cameron Green (MI), Washington Sundar (SRH) can be picked in your SRH vs MI fantasy team.

SRH vs MI, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Umran Malik (SRH) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH) can be the bowlers in your SRH vs MI Dream11 fantasy team. SRH vs MI IPL 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Indian Premier League Season 16 Match 23 in Hyderabad.

SRH vs MI, Dream11 Team Prediction:

Ishan Kishan (MI), Rohit Sharma (MI), Mayank Agarwal (SRH), Suryakumar Yadav (MI), Tim David (MI), Harry Brook (SRH), Aiden Markram (SRH), Cameron Green (MI), Washington Sundar (SRH), Umran Malik (SRH), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH).

Cameron Green (SRH) could be named as the captain of your Dream11 Fantasy Team SRH vs MI whereas Harry Brook (SRH) could be selected as the vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 17, 2023 05:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).