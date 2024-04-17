Ahmedabad, April 17: Gujarat Titans (GT) will host Delhi Capitals (DC) in match 32 of the IPL 2024 on Wednesday. Gujarat is sitting sixth in the points table with three wins in six matches while Delhi is in ninth position after securing two wins in six outings. David Warner Hits Big Shots in Delhi Capitals’ Nets Ahead of GT vs DC IPL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Both teams have played against each other 3 times in the tournament with GT winning two.

GT v DC head-to-head 3

Gujarat Titans: 2

Delhi Capitals: 1

GT v DC match time

The match starts at 7:30 PM IST (2:00 PM GMT) with the toss taking place half an hour before the match i.e., 7:00 PM (1:30 PM GMT)

GT v DC match venue

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Live broadcast of GT v DC match on television in India

GT v DC match will be broadcast live via Star Sports Network.

Live stream in India

The live streaming of GT v DC will be available on JioCinema.

Squads

Gujarat Titans Squad: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Matthew Wade(w), Abhinav Manohar, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson, Mohit Sharma, Sharath BR, Darshan Nalkande, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Manav Suthar, Kane Williamson, Jayant Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha, David Miller, Sandeep Warrier, Joshua Little, Kartik Tyagi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Sushant Mishra

Delhi Capitals Squad: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Shai Hope, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Abishek Porel, Jhye Richardson, Kumar Kushagra, Sumit Kumar, Praveen Dubey, Lalit Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Lizaad Williams, Ricky Bhui, Rasikh Dar Salam, Vicky Ostwal, Swastik Chikara

