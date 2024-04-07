Mumbai Indians will be in search of their first win of the season when they take on the Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium. It has been a tough start for Hardik Pandya in charge of Mumbai with his team seeing setbacks in all departments. The game against Rajasthan was their lowest point so far with the team managing a paltry 125 batting first. If the home side does not arrest this slide, moving to the next round could be an impossible task mid-way through the campaign. Delhi have struggled too and lie just above Mumbai, second last in the table. Their only good outing was against Chennai and they need to bring in some sort of consistency in their performance. Sourav Ganguly Reunites With Former India Teammate Sachin Tendulkar Ahead of MI vs DC IPL 2024 Match, Has Friendly Chat (Watch Video).

The big news for Mumbai Indians is the return of the mercurial Surya Kumar Yadav. His presence has been sorely missed by the team in the middle overs and Naman Dhir is likely to make way for him. Kwena Maphaka has been expensive but is likely to be given another opportunity. The form of Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma continues to be a challenge for the team.

Kuldeep Yadav has missed the last two games for Delhi but there is a chance he could be back for the team. Mitchell Marsh is injured and he will make way for Jake Fraser-McGurk in the playing eleven. Anrich Nortje is a key bowler for the team and will need to work on briging down his economy rate.

When Is MI vs DC Match 20 of TATA IPL 2024? Know Date, Time and Venue

Mumbai Indians (MI) will host Delhi Capitals (DC) in IPL 2024 on April 7. The RR vs RCB match will be played at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium, Jaipur and it starts at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Rishabh Pant Meets Sachin Tendulkar, Receives Tips From Master Blaster Ahead of MI vs DC IPL 2024 (Watch Video).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of MI vs DC Match 20 of TATA IPL 2024?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to IPL 2024. The RR vs RCB live telecast viewing option will be available on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, and Star Sports 3/HD with English commentary. The viewing option for RR vs RCB in Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD channels. Meanwhile, fans can enjoy the match with regional commentary on Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of MI vs DC Match 20 of TATA IPL 2024?

JioCinema, which possesses the digital rights of IPL 2024. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals match. Mumbai Indians are likely to secure their first win of the season this afternoon.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 07, 2024 12:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).