Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians lost their opening game of the season in the Indian Super League and their clash this evening at Hyderabad assumes greater significance. Losing their opening two matches will be tough for any team when the competition is so stiff for the play-offs. Mumbai is known for their slow starts, but given they have a new look side, it will be imperative they do not leave it to the business end to secure crucial points. They will feel the defeat against Gujarat was down to their own problems rather than opposition brilliance. Opponents Hyderabad too had a close battle against Kolkata, which they ultimately lost. But their batters highlighted the potential they have. Sunrisers Hyderabad versus Mumbai Indians will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 7:30 pm IST. Fans React After Rohit Sharma Imitates Harshit Rana's 'Flying Kiss' Send-off to Mayank Agarwal Ahead of SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Match.

Heinrich Klaasen is one of the most hard-hitting batsmen in white ball cricket and his presence in the Hyderabad middle-order gives them a boost. He was brilliant against Kolkata in the previous match and almost got the team home from a position of despair. The likes of Aiden Markram and Rahul Tripathi will have to contribute more though to take the pressure off him. The bowling unit led by skipper Pat Cummins has the potential to be the best in the tournament but needs significant improvement.

Mumbai Indians had a middle order collapse against Gujarat and that costed them the game. Tilak Varma, Tim David, and Hardik Pandya are all hard-hitting batsmen but none of them looked to apply themselves in the last match. Rohit Sharma and Dewald Brevis were the positives and the duo has a key role to play again. IPL 2024: Security Tightens at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium Ahead of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Match.

SRH vs MI Match 8 of TATA IPL 2024

Sunrisers Hyderabad will lock horns against Mumbai Indians in their second match of IPL 2024. The SRH vs MI match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad and it starts at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

SRH vs MI Live Telecast

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of IPL 2024. The SRH vs MI live telecast viewing option will be available on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 3/HD with English commentary. The viewing option for SRH vs MI in Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD channels. Meanwhile, fans can enjoy the match with regional commentary on Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels.

SRH vs MI Live Streaming

JioCinema which possess the digital rights of IPL 2024. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide free live streaming online of the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians match. Mumbai look the stronger of the two outfits and expect them to secure an away win here.

