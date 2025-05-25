IPL 2025: Josh Hazlewood Rejoins Royal Challengers Bengaluru Ahead of Indian Premier League Playoffs (Watch Video)

The 34-year-old was training in Brisbane as a part of Australia's preparations for the World Test Championship final against South Africa next month and was being monitored by Cricket Australia's medical team. The RCB camp was closely monitoring Hazlewood's progress.

Cricket PTI| May 25, 2025 11:16 AM IST
A+
A-
IPL 2025: Josh Hazlewood Rejoins Royal Challengers Bengaluru Ahead of Indian Premier League Playoffs (Watch Video)
Josh Hazlewood (Photo Credits: @katyxkohli17/X)

Mumbai, May 25: Royal Challengers Bengaluru have got a massive boost ahead of the Indian Premier League playoffs with Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood rejoining the side two days before their final league match here on Tuesday. Hazlewood had returned home during the one-week break due to the suspension of the IPL in the wake of India-Pakistan military conflict and was also dealing with a shoulder niggle from which the right-arm pacer has recovered. Josh Hazlewood Turns Down Handshake Request From Royal Challengers Bengaluru Fan, Video Goes Viral Ahead of RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 Match.

“It's obviously great to be back. A couple of weeks at home, (I) made the most of the last (as I) went up to Brisbane and bowled quite a few overs. Everything has been good. Hopefully to get the ball rolling again and, yeah, look forward to tomorrow and start the practice,” Hazlewood said in a video posted by RCB on Sunday.

Josh Hazlewood Rejoins RCB 

The 34-year-old was training in Brisbane as a part of Australia's preparations for the World Test Championship final against South Africa next month and was being monitored by Cricket Australia's medical team. The RCB camp was closely monitoring Hazlewood's progress.

He has been RCB's best bowler in this IPL with 18 wickets in 10 matches and is currently fourth-highest wicket-taker in the competition. Already qualified for the play-offs, RCB face Lucknow Super Giants in their last IPL league match here on Tuesday. Will Tim David Miss IPL 2025 Playoff With Injury? Here's What We Know About RCB Player's Fitness Till Now.

RCB will depend on other results for a top-two finish after losing their last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad by 42 runs. In fact, a win by a narrow margin for PBKS over Mumbai Indians on Monday would keep RCB ahead but in case of a defeat to LSG, the Rajat Patidar-led side would have to go through the Eliminator again.

Tags:
Indian Premier League Indian Premier League 2025 Indian Premier League Playoffs IPL IPL 2025 IPL Playoffs Josh Hazlewood RCB Royal Challengers Bengaluru
You might also like
Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch GT vs CSK Indian Premier League T20 Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?

IPL 2025: Josh Hazlewood Rejoins Royal Challengers Bengaluru Ahead of Indian Premier League Playoffs (Watch Video)

The 34-year-old was training in Brisbane as a part of Australia's preparations for the World Test Championship final against South Africa next month and was being monitored by Cricket Australia's medical team. The RCB camp was closely monitoring Hazlewood's progress.

Cricket PTI| May 25, 2025 11:16 AM IST
A+
A-
IPL 2025: Josh Hazlewood Rejoins Royal Challengers Bengaluru Ahead of Indian Premier League Playoffs (Watch Video)
Josh Hazlewood (Photo Credits: @katyxkohli17/X)

Mumbai, May 25: Royal Challengers Bengaluru have got a massive boost ahead of the Indian Premier League playoffs with Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood rejoining the side two days before their final league match here on Tuesday. Hazlewood had returned home during the one-week break due to the suspension of the IPL in the wake of India-Pakistan military conflict and was also dealing with a shoulder niggle from which the right-arm pacer has recovered. Josh Hazlewood Turns Down Handshake Request From Royal Challengers Bengaluru Fan, Video Goes Viral Ahead of RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 Match.

“It's obviously great to be back. A couple of weeks at home, (I) made the most of the last (as I) went up to Brisbane and bowled quite a few overs. Everything has been good. Hopefully to get the ball rolling again and, yeah, look forward to tomorrow and start the practice,” Hazlewood said in a video posted by RCB on Sunday.

Josh Hazlewood Rejoins RCB 

The 34-year-old was training in Brisbane as a part of Australia's preparations for the World Test Championship final against South Africa next month and was being monitored by Cricket Australia's medical team. The RCB camp was closely monitoring Hazlewood's progress.

He has been RCB's best bowler in this IPL with 18 wickets in 10 matches and is currently fourth-highest wicket-taker in the competition. Already qualified for the play-offs, RCB face Lucknow Super Giants in their last IPL league match here on Tuesday. Will Tim David Miss IPL 2025 Playoff With Injury? Here's What We Know About RCB Player's Fitness Till Now.

RCB will depend on other results for a top-two finish after losing their last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad by 42 runs. In fact, a win by a narrow margin for PBKS over Mumbai Indians on Monday would keep RCB ahead but in case of a defeat to LSG, the Rajat Patidar-led side would have to go through the Eliminator again.

Tags:
Indian Premier League Indian Premier League 2025 Indian Premier League Playoffs IPL IPL 2025 IPL Playoffs Josh Hazlewood RCB Royal Challengers Bengaluru
You might also like
Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch GT vs CSK Indian Premier League T20 Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?
Cricket

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch GT vs CSK Indian Premier League T20 Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?
IPL 2025 Points Table Updated With NRR: Punjab Kings Dent Their Chances for Top-Two Finish With Six-Wicket Loss to Delhi Capitals
Cricket

IPL 2025 Points Table Updated With NRR: Punjab Kings Dent Their Chances for Top-Two Finish With Six-Wicket Loss to Delhi Capitals
DC Win By 6 Wickets | PBKS vs DC Highlights of IPL 2025: Sameer Rizvi's Sensational Half-Century Powers Delhi Capitals to Clinical Victory
Cricket

DC Win By 6 Wickets | PBKS vs DC Highlights of IPL 2025: Sameer Rizvi's Sensational Half-Century Powers Delhi Capitals to Clinical Victory
Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch GT vs CSK Indian Premier League T20 Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?
Cricket

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch GT vs CSK Indian Premier League T20 Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?
IPL 2025 Points Table Updated With NRR: Punjab Kings Dent Their Chances for Top-Two Finish With Six-Wicket Loss to Delhi Capitals
Cricket

IPL 2025 Points Table Updated With NRR: Punjab Kings Dent Their Chances for Top-Two Finish With Six-Wicket Loss to Delhi Capitals
DC Win By 6 Wickets | PBKS vs DC Highlights of IPL 2025: Sameer Rizvi's Sensational Half-Century Powers Delhi Capitals to Clinical Victory
Cricket

DC Win By 6 Wickets | PBKS vs DC Highlights of IPL 2025: Sameer Rizvi's Sensational Half-Century Powers Delhi Capitals to Clinical Victory
Ben Cutting Reveals Receiving Requests From Fans to Make Himself Available As Replacement Player to Play Against RCB in IPL 2025 Playoffs, Says 'I Receive 150 Texts Every Day'
Cricket

Ben Cutting Reveals Receiving Requests From Fans to Make Himself Available As Replacement Player to Play Against RCB in IPL 2025 Playoffs, Says 'I Receive 150 Texts Every Day'
img
img

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
sunderland afc premier league
5000+K+ searches
fastag annual toll pass
500+K+ searches
morning teer result
500+K+ searches
man ki baat
200+K+ searches
muhammad yunus
200+K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice
img

Trending Topics
Miss World 2025Virat Kohli RetirementNarendra ModiIPL 2025Operation SindoorFamous BirthdaysLadki Bahin YojanaIndia Pakistan WariPhone 17FatafatTom CruiseRoyal Challengers BengaluruKerala Lottery Results
Google News Telegram Bot
Close
Latestly whatsapp channel
Close
Latestly whatsapp channel