The Indian Premier League (IPL) is nearing the end of the league stages and the play-offs will commence soon. The four teams that will play in the IPL 2025 play-offs have now been confirmed. Gujarat Titans, Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians are the four teams that will feature in the IPL 2025 playoffs. Royal Challengers Bengaluru had a good season so far. In 13 matches played they have won 8 matches and have lost 4. One match got washed out due to rain. They will want to secure a top two spot and have a second chance of entering the final. Ahead of that RCB face a problem of availability of their few key players. IPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Opener Phil Salt Finds Silver Lining in Defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad, Says ‘We’d Rather Have This Now Than in an Eliminator’.

After the IPL 2025 got postponed due to the India-Pakistan tensions, the dates were extended which meant the NOC's of a few foreign players were expired. Jacob Bethell will have to leave for national duty ahead of the playoffs. Josh Hazlewood is injured and during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, Tim David suffered a hamstring injury. He was trying to save a boundary and sprinting, which is when he felt the pain in his hamstring and had to leave the field. During batting he was hobbling as well and failed to get the balance on the crease. Fans are not sure if Tim David will be fit in time and be available for the playoffs. They will get the complete information here.

Will Tim David Miss IPL 2025 Playoff With Injury?

Tim David suffered a injury in his hamstring, behind the thigh. He was sprinting and that is when he pulled up and limped off the field. Although the injury was not confirmed, it could be seen that he was feeling the back of his thigh repeatly. It can be a strain or a tear. If it is a strain, then there is still a chance of David making it in the playoffs. If RCB play the Qualifier 2 or the final, David can complete his reovery just in time to feature for them. But if it is a Grade 2 tear. then David's IPL 2025 journey will come to an end because it will take recovery time of weeks to a month. RCB Lion Template Context: What We Know About Viral Meme Trend Started By Tim David of Australia.

If it is a strain or a tear that will only be known when David undergoes a scan and the reports arrive. Although from the first looks of the injury, it has not looked very promising for the fans. RCB will have to remained for the worst case scenario.

