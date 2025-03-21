IPL 2025 Virtual Groups: The IPL 2025 is set to get underway on March 22 at the Eden Gardens. The competition has returned after a year and has brought with it insane levels of excitement and joy and fans will find themselves divided based on their allegiances to their respective franchises. Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the first match of IPL 2025 at the Eden Gardens. However, not many would know that the IPL 2025 teams are divided into two groups. IPL 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Indian Premier League Season 18.

The IPL 2025 will feature a total of 70 league-stage matches held across 13 venues in the country. Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium and Eden Gardens in Kolkata will host the IPL 2025 playoffs with the latter being the venue for the final as well. IPL 2025: Here's the List of Rules Including Saliva Ban Lift, Second New Ball and Over-Rate Penalty Change That Was Introduced By BCCI During the Captain's Meet Ahead of Indian Premier League Season 18.

IPL 2025 Virtual Groups

Group A Group B Chennai Super Kings Mumbai Indians Kolkata Knight Riders Sunrisers Hyderabad Rajasthan Royals Gujarat Titans Royal Challengers Bengaluru Delhi Capitals Punjab Kings Lucknow Super Giants

The 10 teams in IPL 2025 are divided into groups of five each. Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) form Group A while Group B comprises Mumbai Indians (MI), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Gujarat Titans (GT), Delhi Capitals (DC) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Every team will play 14 matches each in IPL 2025, out of which seven will be at home and the others away. IPL 2025: A Look at Teams With Most Titles Ahead of Indian Premier League Season 18.

Each team will take on the others in their group twice. But when it comes to other groups, a particular team will face one side twice (depending on the seeding based on the number of times a side has won the IPL or qualified for the final) and the others once. For example, KKR will play two matches each against CSK, RCB, RR and PBKS in Group A and face SRH (in Group B) twice while the others once.

Why Are Teams Placed in Virtual Groups in IPL 2025?

Teams in IPL 2025 are placed in virtual groups to prevent the tournament from becoming a lengthy one. Fans would recall that IPL had expanded to a 10-team tournament in 2022 and prior to that, each team played each other twice--home and away in a double round-robin format. However, to keep that format going for a 10-team tournament will mean that each team will play 18 matches each, which would extend the competition.

