Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 19 (ANI): The 14-year-old Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi had a solid Indian Premier League (IPL) debut against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) as he started off his innings with a six on his first ball, making him the 10th player to do so.

Suryavanshi joined the elite list during the IPL clash between RR and LSG at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

Also Read | PBKS vs RCB Likely Playing XIs: Check Predicted Lineups With Impact Players for Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 Match 37.

The teenage batter started his IPL journey by smoking Avesh Khan for a massive six over covers, having everyone in awe. His innings was ended by Aiden Markram, who got him stumped by Rishabh Pant for an impactful 34 in 20 balls, with two fours and three sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 170.00. He also had an 85-run stand with Yashasvi Jaiswal during a run-chase of 181.

https://x.com/IPL/status/1913626742176223437

Also Read | PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025, Chandigarh Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium.

Now, Vaibhav, aged 14 years and 23 days old, the youngest IPL player in history, has joined the elite company of Australia's Rob Quiney, the Caribbean's Kevon Cooper, West Indies icon Andre Russell, West Indies all-rounder Carlos Braithwaite, India's Aniket Choudhary, West Indies' Javon Searles, India's Siddhesh Lad, Sri Lanka's Maheesh Theekshana, and India's Sameer Rizwi in the elite company of players who kickstarted their IPL careers with a six on the very first ball.

Coming to the match, LSG won the toss and opted to bowl first. Half-centuries from Aiden Markram (66 in 45 balls, with five fours and three sixes), Ayush Badoni (50 in 34 balls, with five fours and a six) and a cameo from Abdul Samad (30* in 10 balls, with four sixes) took LSG to 180/5 in their 20 overs.

Wanindu Hasaranga (2/31) was the lead bowler for RR, who now need 181 to get their third win in eight matches. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)