The IPL 2022 auction will happen on February 12 and 13 in Bangalore and by now the teams must have already drafted their strategies. The team must have already decided on the target players for their team. Now. in this article we shall have a look at five players that MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings can target for the upcoming auctions. The team has retained MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali and Ruturaj Gaikwad. The likes of Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu and others. MS Dhoni Writes his Name in the List of Retained Players for IPL 2022, Chennai Super Kings Shares Video.

The team has a purse of Rs 48 crores. As per a popular website, Odisha Captain Subhranshu Senapati was called for trials by Chennai Super Kings for the upcoming season of IPL. The fans will be eager to know the combination of one of the most successful franchises. The team has a tough job of choosing the right combination for the upcoming season. Now, let's have a look at 5 players that the team could target for IPL 2022.

Ravi Ashwin

Ravi Ashwin might have played for different franchises but surely is keen to go back to Chennai Super Kings. During an interview, he had expressed his desire to go back to the Chennai Super Kings and it is very likely that the franchise might have chalked plans for the spinner and why not. Ravi Ashwin played for CSK for six years and has scalped 90 wickets in 97 games.

2. Quinton de Kock

Mumbai Indians' opener Quinton de Kock was released by the franchise. The South African wicket-keeper is quite good behind the stumps. Quinton de Kock has time and again proven his mettle in the Indian Premier League 2022 and he will be quite a good buy for the franchise.

3. Raj Angad Bawa

The Under 19 star Raj Angaad Bawa grabbed headlines for his stint with the ball in the finals of the U19 World Cup final between India and England. He had scalped five wickets in the finals and MS Dhoni should surely look to groom the youngster.

4. Deepak Chahar

Over the years, Deepak Chahar has been a strike bowler for the franchise for a while now. He is known to singlehandedly change the course of the matches and thus is a player to watch out for.

5. Devdutt Padikkal

Here's another swashbuckling player that the team could add to their list of players. Devdutt Padikkal broke into the scene in IPL 2020 for the Royal Challengers Bangalore and amassed 473 runs smashing five ha;f-centuries. In the last season, he hammed 690 runs and thus makes him quite an eligible player for CSK.

That's all we have on the list for now. Do let us know who according to you could the Chennai Super Kings target in the upcoming season of the IPL 2022. Feel free to leave in your comments below.

