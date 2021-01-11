Chandigarh and Nagaland are all set to lock horns with each other in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. The match will be held at the Guru Nanak College in Chennai. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming details of the match. But before that, let’s have a look at the preview of the game first. All eyes will be on the likes of Shrikant Mundhe, Jaskaran Singh, Imliwati Lemtur and Stuart Binny. Shrikant Mundhe has scored 217 runs from the last six games and has an average of 54.25. The played at the strike rate of 124.43. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Schedule, Live Streaming Online, TV Telecast, Teams, Groups and Everything You Need To Know About the T20 Tournament.

Jaskaran Singh has scalped nine wickets from last five games. He has an economy of 7.11. Whereas, Imliwati Lemtur has scalped six wickets from the last six games. Lemtur has bowled at a stunning economy of 5.54. Stuart Bunny also was successful to grab six wickets from the last six games and had an economy of 8.25. Manan Vohra also has 207 runs from his last seven matches. Now let’s have a look at the live streaming details of the match.

Is Chandigarh vs Nagaland T20 Match Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Available?

Star Sports holds the broadcast rights of India’s domestic tournaments. So, select matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2021 will be available on Star network. While Star Sports 1/HD will provide live telecast of matches, Disney+Hotstar will provide the live online streaming. However, Chandigarh vs Nagaland T20 live streaming and telecast will not be available.

Chandigarh - Manan Vohra (c), Gaurav Gambhir, Arslan Khan, Shivam Bhambri, Bipul Sharma, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Gaurav Puri, Gurinder Singh, Jagjit Singh, Jaskaran Singh, Anirudh Kanwar, Sarul Kanwar, Uday Kaul, Ankit Kaushik, Kunal Mahajan, Jaskaranvir Singh

Nagaland - Rongsen Jonathan (c), Hokaito Zhimomi, Stuart Binny, Chetan Bist, Chopise Hopongkyu, Jala uddin, Imliwati Lemtur, Shrikant Mundhe, Nagaho Chishi, Sedezhalie Rupero, Joshua Ozukum, Tahmeed Rahman, Mughavi Wotsa

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 11, 2021 11:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).