Shikhar Dhawan-led India were sensational in the opening game of the series and will look to replicate that performance when they face Sri Lanka in the second of the three matches. The IND vs SL 2nd ODI 2021 will be played at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo on July 20, 2021 (Tuesday). So ahead of the game, we being you IND vs SL telecast and live streaming details on DD Sports, DD Free Dish and Doordarshan National TV. India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI 2021, Colombo Rain Forecast & Weather Report.

India were the dominant team in the first ODI chasing a score of 263 runs with seven wickets to spare. Despite the defeat, Sri Lanka have a lot of positives to take from their batting performance as many of them got starts but weren’t able to capitalise on it. However, the hosts' bowling performance was left wanting and they will want to improve if Sri Lanka are to get back in the series. India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI 2021 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head.

Is IND vs SL 2nd ODI 2021 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

DD Network will provide the live telecast for the IND vs SL 2nd ODI match. The match will be shown live on the DD Sports channel. On DTH and cable TV platforms, Sony Sports Network will be providing the live telecast.

DD Sports to Live Telecast IND vs SL 2nd ODI 2021 Match

#TeamIndia will look forward to to keep the winning momentum in the 2nd ODI. For Sri Lanka they will try to level the series! #SLvIND #SLvsIND 🏏 2nd ODI 🗓️ July 20 ⏰ 2 PM onwards.....#LIVE action on DD Sports📺 (DD Free Dish & DTT platforms) pic.twitter.com/xCK27ihaZ7 — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) July 19, 2021

IND vs SL 2nd ODI 2021 Live Radio Commentary

The India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI 2021 live commentary will be available on the radio as well. AIR (All India Radio) will provide the live commentary of the IND vs SL 2nd ODI match while Prasar Bharti Sports’ Youtube channel will provide the live stream of the commentary.

IND vs SL 2nd ODI Live Commentary

India Likely Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan (Wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav

Sri Lanka Likely Playing XI: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka (WK), Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (C), Dhanajaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Isuru Udana, Lakshan Sandakan

