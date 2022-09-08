India and Afghanistan face off against each other in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2022. The clash will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on September 08, 2022 (Thursday) as the teams aim to end their campaign on a high note. Star Sports are the official broadcasters of Asia Cup 2022 in India. But will the IND vs AFG clash will be available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish, and Doordarshan National TV Channels? India Out of Asia Cup 2022 Final Race As Pakistan Beat Afghanistan in Super 4 Cricket Match; Set up Summit Clash Against Sri Lanka.

India and Afghanistan's fate was sealed last night as Pakistan defeated Mohammad Nabi's men in close encounter. After losing their opening two Super 4 encounters, the teams are knocked out and cannot make it to the finals. The sides will be aiming to register a win and end their tournament on a winning note.

Is IND vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

DD Sports often provides live telecast of India’s cricket matches and will provide the live telecast of the IND vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 cricket match. However, the IND vs AFG match on DD Sports will be telecast live only on DD Free Dish and DTT Platforms. On cable and DTH platforms, Star Sports Network will provide live telecast of IND vs AFG. The IND vs AFGAsia Cup 2022 Super 4 T20 match will not be live on DD National though on any platform.

IND vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Match Live Radio Commentary

The India vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 live commentary will be available on radio as well. AIR (All India Radio) will provide the live commentary of the IND vs AFG T20 cricket match while Prasar Bharti Sports’ Youtube channel is likely to provide live stream of the commentary.

