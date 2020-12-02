India and Australia will face each other in the third and the final One-Day International of the three-match series. The clash will be played at the Manuka Oval Stadium in Canberra on December 2, 2020 (Wednesday). Meanwhile, if you are looking for IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2020 live streaming online, then below you can check out all the information. Sony Sports are the official broadcasters of the India Tour of Australia but will IND vs AUS 3rd ODI will be available on DD Sports, DD National, DD Free Dish, or on Doordarshan Network. India vs Australia Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2020 in Canberra.

Australia have already wrapped up the series and would be hoping for a clean sweep while India will be hoping to end their poor run in the 50-over format as they have lost five games on the trot stretching back to last year. The hosts will be without David Warner after the 34-year-old was injured in the previous game and might miss a considerable amount of game-time. David Warner’s Wife, Candice, Jokingly Says, 'Sorry, Australia!' Suggests 'Marathon Sex' Might Be Reason Behind Cricketer’s Groin Injury.

Is IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2020 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

Well in a good news for fans, the IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2020 live telecast will be available on DD Sports. The free-to-air channel have the rights to provide live telecast of IND vs AUS 3rd ODI. So, fans will have to tune into DD Sports to catch the live action. However, the IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2020 will not be live on DD National. It must be noted that IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2020 live telecast will be available on DD Sports only on DD Free Dish and DTT (Digital Terrestrial Television) platforms. On DTH platforms Sony’s sports channels will provide live telecast.

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2020 Live Radio Commentary

The India vs Australia 3rd ODI 2020 live commentary will be available on radio as well. AIR (All India Radio) will provide the live commentary of IND vs AUS 3rd ODI while Prasar Bharti Sports’ Youtube channel will provide live stream commentary.

Apart from this, India vs Australia 3rd ODI will be telecasted live on Sony Sports Network as they are the official broadcasters of India's Tour of Australia, Fans can also catch the game online on Sony Network's OTT platform SonyLiv

