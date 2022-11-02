India will look move a step closer to the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal qualification when they take on Bangladesh in the Super 12 Group 2 fixture. The clash will be played at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on November 02, 2022 (Wednesday) as the teams aim for a win. Star Sports are the official broadcaster of the T20 World Cup 2022 but will IND vs BAN clash live telecast be available on DD Sports, DD National, DD Free Dish, or on Doordarshan Network? India vs Bangladesh Preview, ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs BAN Cricket Match in Adelaide.

With their defeat to South Africa, India are now second in the points table but have a chance to overtake the Proteas with a win and move closer to guaranteeing them a final-four spot. Meanwhile, Bangladesh are third and only behind the Men in Blue on net run rate. The Tigers will start as the underdogs but have the capability of producing an upset. India Aim for Victory Over Bangladesh as Semifinal Race Heats Up.

Is IND vs BAN T20 World Cup 2022 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

DD Sports often provides live telecast of India’s cricket matches and will provide the live telecast of the IND vs BAN T20 World Cup 2022 cricket match. However, the IND vs BAN match on DD Sports will be telecast live only on DD Free Dish and DTT Platforms. On cable and DTH platforms, Star Sports Network will provide live telecast of IND vs BAN. The India vs Bangladesh T20 Cup 2022 T20 match will not be live on DD National though on any platform.

IND vs BAN T20 World Cup 2022 Live Radio Commentary

The India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2022 live commentary will be available on the radio as well. AIR (All India Radio) will provide the live commentary of the IND vs BAN T20 cricket match while Prasar Bharti Sports’ Youtube channel is likely to provide live stream of the commentary.

