India and England meet in the third Test of the four-game series at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad. The clash is scheduled to start on February 24, 2021 (Wednesday) and has a start time of 02:30 pm IST. Meanwhile, if you are searching for IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2021 live streaming details, scroll down below for more information. Star Sports are the official broadcasters of the India vs England series but will IND vs ENG 3rd Test be available on DD Sports, DD National, DD Free Dish, or on Doordarshan Network? India vs England Day-Night Test 2021: At What Time the Pink Ball Test Starts at Motera Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad?

The clash will be the first-ever encounter between India and England with the hosts playing their second Pink-ball Test at home and third overall. The series is currently tied at 1-1 and with a place in the final of the ICC World Test Championship up for grabs both teams will be looking to register a win. The sides have played some brilliant cricket but matches have turned out to be a one-sided affair in both games so far. Joe Root Backs Rohit Sharma’s ‘Every Team Deserves Home Advantage’ Remarks over Chennai Pitch Debate.

Is IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2021 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

DD Sports often provides a live telecast of India’s cricket matches but, sadly, won’t be showing the live telecast of IND vs ENG 3rd Test. The IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2021 will not be live on DD National as well. On DTH and cable TV platforms Star Sports Network will provide live telecast.

IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2021 Live Radio Commentary

The India vs England 3rd Test 2021 live commentary will be available on the radio as well. AIR (All India Radio) will provide the live commentary of IND vs ENG 3rd Test while Prasar Bharti Sports’ Youtube channel will provide live stream of the commentary.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 24, 2021 12:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).