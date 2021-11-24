Team India head coach Rahul Dravid tried a hand at bowling right-arm off-spin in the nets as the side prepared for the first Test against New Zealand from November 25. BCCI shared the video on Twitter.

See the Video Below:

𝗦𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗿𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁-𝗮𝗿𝗺 𝗼𝗳𝗳-𝘀𝗽𝗶𝗻 𝗮𝗻𝘆𝗼𝗻𝗲? 🤔 🎥 That moment when #TeamIndia Head Coach Rahul Dravid rolled his arm over in the nets. 👍 👍#INDvNZ @Paytm pic.twitter.com/97YzcKJBq3 — BCCI (@BCCI) November 24, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)