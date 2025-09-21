IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 DD Sports Live Streaming Online: The India national cricket team will face arch-rivals Pakistan national cricket team for the second time in the Asia Cup 2025 tournament. The Asia Cup Super 4 contest between India and Pakistan will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match will begin at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, if you are searching for IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match details on DD Sports live streaming, scroll down below for more information. Is India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Live Telecast Available on PTV Sports? Where To Watch IND vs PAK Free Live Streaming Online in Pakistan.

In the previous meeting in the Asia Cup 2025, the Suryakumar Yadav-led India defeated Salman Ali Agha's men by seven wickets at the same venue. Batting first, Pakistan were restricted to 127-9 in 20 overs after opener Sahibzada Farhan played a fighting knock of 44 runs. For India, ace spinner Kuldeep Yadav scalped three wickets, and Jasprit Bumrah and Axar Patel took one wicket apiece.

In response, opener Abhishek Sharma played a blistering knock of 31 off 13 deliveries with the help of six boundaries. Tilak Varma scored 31 runs, whereas captain Suryakumar Yadav played a match-winning, unbeaten knock of 47 runs off 37 deliveries as Team India chased down the 128-run target in 15.5 overs and registered a seven-wicket win over their arch-rivals. Kuldeep Yadav was awarded the Player of the Match for his superb outing with the ball. Pakistan Players Shout '6-0' During Practice Session Ahead of IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match, Video Goes Viral.

Is IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

Sony Sports Network are the official broadcast and digital partners of the Asia Cup 2025 in India, which will provide viewing options of matches across cable TV or DTH platforms like Airtel Digital TV, TATA Play, Dish TV, etc, and on the OTT platforms SONY LIV and FanCode. The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match live telecast will be available on DD Sports as well for DD Free Dish users only. The Asia Cup 2025 final will also be available on the DD Sports channel for DD Free Dish users. It must be noted that only India-specific Asia Cup 2025 matches will have viewing options on DD Sports.

