The Indian National Cricket Team will be in action for the first time after the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 and hosts South Africa for a five-match T20I series. With ICC Men’s T20 World Cup slated later this year, the series makes sense for both the sides as they look to prepare for the big ticket tournament down under. India have rested some of the regular members and will be looking to try out some new faces like Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh during the series. Meanwhile, ahead of the series opener in New Delhi, we take a look at India's predicted XI. India vs South Africa T20I 2022 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get IND vs SA Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

Stand-in captain KL Rahul is set to open the innings along with Ruturaj Gaikwad. At number three, Shreyas Iyer will have to handle the job. IPL winner and all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who is looking to cement his place in the side, is likely to bat at number four.

Another all-rounder Deepak Hooda and wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant will fill in batting slots of number five and six respectively. Spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav, who are making a come back, will be the prime spinners. In fast-bowling department, Bhuvneshwar Kumar will lead the charge. Pacer Umran Malik is likely to get his T20I debut and Harshal Patel could be picked as the third seamer. India vs South Africa T20I Series 2022: Key Players to Watch Out for from Both the Squads.

India Likely Playing 11 vs South Africa, 1st T20I 2022

KL Rahul (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik

