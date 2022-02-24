India are set to host Sri Lanka for a three-match T20I series. The IND vs SL 1st T20I clash will be played at the Ekana Sports City Stadium in Lucknow on February 24, 2022 (Thursday) as the teams aim to kick off the series with a win. Star Sports is the official broadcaster for the series but is the IND vs SL 1stT20I match available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish, and Doordarshan National TV Channels? India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I 2022 Preview

India will be high on confidence heading into this fixture after their performance against West Indies. Rohit Sharma’s team registered a 3-0 win over the Caribbean outfit in the shortest international format. Though they have made some changes to their squad, Men in Blue will expect similar results. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka were recently defeated 4-1 by Australia and the Dasun Shanaka-led side will be hopeful of a much better performance this time around. IND vs SL 1st T20I 2022, Lucknow Weather and Pitch Report.

IND vs SL 1st T20I 2022 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

DD Sports will provide live telecast of the three-match T20I series. The IND vs SL 1st T20I live telecast will be available on DD Sports but only on DD Free Dish and DTT platforms. However, IND vs SL 1st T20I 2022 will not be live on DD National. On DTH platforms, Star Sports channels will provide the live telecast of IND vs SL T20I series as well. India vs West Indies 2nd T20I 2022 Preview.

IND vs SL 1st T20I 2022 Live Radio Commentary

India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I 2022 live commentary will be available on radio. AIR (All India Radio) will provide the live commentary of IND vs SL 1st T20I 2022 while Prasar Bharti Sports' Youtube channel will provide the free live streaming of the commentary.

