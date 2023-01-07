India and Sri Lanka meet in the third chapter of this T20I series at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Saturday, January 7. The Men in Blue clinched a thrilling two-run win in the first game, taking lead in the series first. Sri Lanka came back in the series with a clinical 16-run victory in the second game. The series is still tantalisingly poised as both teams showed enough capability to turn the match in their favour anytime. Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the India vs Sri Lanka 2023 series and they will provide the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar. But will IND vs SL 3rd T20I live telecast be available on DD Sports, DD National, DD Free Dish, or Doordarshan Network? Read on to find it out. India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs SL Cricket Match in Saurashtra.

Sanju Samson getting ruled out for injury in the previous game meant Rahul Tripathi got his debut. The Indian bowlers did not have a good day on the field, specially Arshdeep Singh. Under the pressure of a big total, the top order crumbled but a Suryakumar Yadav and Axar Patel partnership nearly took Hardik Pandya’s men over the finishing line. Dasun Shanaka played a captain's knock in both the games and snatched away momentum from India's hand. They know India will be under pressure in a series decider at home and will look to capitalize on that.

Is IND vs SL 3rd T20I 2023 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

DD Sports will provide the live telecast of IND vs SL 3rd T20I 2023 but only on DD Free Dish and other DTT Platforms. On cable or DTH platforms like Airtel, TATA Play, Dish TV and Videocon d2h there will be no live telecast of IND vs SL 2nd T20I on DD Sports. IND vs SL 3rd T20I live telecast would not be available on DD National though. IND vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, 3rd T20I 2023: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs Sri Lanka Cricket Match in Saurashtra.

IND vs SL 3rd T20I 2023 Live Radio Commentary

The India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I 2023 live commentary is likely to be available on the radio as well. AIR (All India Radio) might provide the live commentary of IND vs SL 3rd T20I while Prasar Bharti Sports’ YouTube channel will likely provide the live stream of the live commentary.

