After a disappointing performance against archrivals Pakistan, the Indian team would be raring to go and get back to winning ways when they take on Bangladesh in the Women's Asia Cup 2022 on Saturday, October 8. Despite having restricted Pakistan to a sub-par total, Indian batters failed to chase it down as they came up with a poor batting show. They lost wickets at regular intervals and despite a late surge from Richa Ghosh, it was too much left to do as Pakistan clinched a 13-run win. India remain on top of the points table despite the loss but Harmanpreet Kaur and her side cannot afford to have such batting collapses. Women’s Asia Cup 2022 Points Table Updated Live: Sri Lanka Move to Third With Win Over Malaysia, India Remain on Top

Bangladesh on the other hand, are entering this clash on the back of a win over Malaysia. While that would undoubtedly give them a world of confidence, taking on India is a tough ask given the number of quality players. Let us take a look if this game would be telecasted live on DD Sports.

Is IND-W vs BAN-W Women's Asia Cup 2022 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

DD Sports would also be showing the live telecast of IND-W vs BAN-W Women's Asia Cup 2022. The IND-W vs BAN-W match will be live on DD Sports but on Free Dish & DTT Platforms. It would not be available on DD National. Star Sports Network, the official broadcast partner for Women's Asia Cup 2022, would provide the live telecast of this match on On DTH and cable TV platforms.

IND-W vs BAN-W Women's Asia Cup 2022 Live Radio Commentary

The India Women vs Bangladesh Women, Women's Asia Cup 2022 live commentary is likely to be available on radio as well. AIR (All India Radio) can provide the live commentary of IND-W vs BAN-W while Prasar Bharti Sports’ Youtube channel could provide live stream of the commentary.

