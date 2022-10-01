A double-header match on October 01 between Bangladesh Women (BAN-W) and Thailand Women (THI-W) in the morning, followed by an afternoon contest between India Women (IN-W) and Sri Lanka Women (SL-W), marks the beginning of 2022 Women's Asia Cup T20I. Bangladesh Women defeated Thailand Women to open their account on the Women's Asia Cup 2022 points table. A total of 24 matches will be played in the Women's Asia Cup 2022, and the event will last for 16 days, from October 01 to 16. Seven teams which include India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, UAE, Thailand and Malaysia will battle in the marquee event. It will be the eighth edition of the Women's Asia Cup, which was actually scheduled to take place in 2020, however was deferred due to COVID Pandemic. Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 Schedule in PDF for Free Download Online: Date, Time in IST & Venue List of All Matches Including India vs Pakistan Fixture.

No separate groups have been formulated for the 2022 Women's Asia Cup T20I. Thus, the league stage will be played in a round-robin format; that is, every team will get a chance to battle against the other six teams once. Each win will yield two points to the team on the points table. In an abandoned match, both teams will get one point each. After league matches conclude, the top four teams from the Women's Asia Cup 2022 points table will advance into the semifinals which are scheduled on Thursday, October 13. The winners will apparently progress to the final of the Women's Asia Cup T20I, scheduled on October 16. Team India Women's Asia Cup 2022 Squad and Match List: Get Indian Women's Cricket Team Schedule in IST and Player Names for Continental T20 Tournament.

Women's Asia Cup 2022 Points Table

Team Matches Won Lost Points NRR BAN-W 1 1 0 2 3.443 IND-W - - - - - SL-W - - - - PAK-W - - - - - UAE-W - - - - - MLY-W - - - - - THAI-W 1 0 1 0 -3.443

Bangladesh are the defending champions of the Women's Asia Cup who, defeated India by three wickets in 2018. The defending champions are the official host of the 2022 Women's Asia Cup, and all matches will be played in Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. Since 2012, the women's Asia Cup is being played in the T20 format, and this time too the contest will be carried out in the shortest format of the game.

