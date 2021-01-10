Cricket action is set to finally kick-off on Indian soil with the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, which is set to begin on January 10 (Sunday). The T20 tournament will be the first domestic or international cricket event to be played in India since the COVID-19 pandemic ravaged all schedules and brought the sporting calendar to a screeching halt. Jharkhand vs Tamil Nadu match in Elite Group B will be one of the nine matches to be played on the opening day of the tournament. However, not all matches will be telecasted live on television this year. Meanwhile, if you are searching for the live telecast and live streaming online details for the Jharkhand vs Tamil Nadu encounter, please scroll down for all information. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Schedule, Live Streaming Online, TV Telecast, Teams, Groups and Everything You Need To Know About the T20 Tournament.

Jharkhand and Tamil Nadu have been placed in Group B alongside Bengal, Assam, Odisha and Hyderabad. All Elite Group B matches will be played in West Bengal. The Jharkhand vs Tamil Nadu match will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Is Jharkhand vs Tamil Nadu T20 Match Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Available?

Jharkhand vs Tamil Nadu match will be telecasted live on Star Sports channels. Star Sports holds the broadcast rights for India’s domestic tournaments. So, Star Sports will live telecast select matches in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2021. Star Sports 1/HD will live telecast the Jharkhand vs Tamil Nadu match while Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the match online for the fans.

Full Squads

Jharkhand Squad: Ishan Kishan(w/c), Saurabh Tiwary, Kumar Deobrat, Virat Singh, Anukul Roy, Monu Kumar, Anand Singh, Kaushal Singh, Varun Aaron, Shahbaz Nadeem, Utkarsh Singh, Rahul Shukla, Pankaj Kishor Kumar, Satya Setu, Vivekanand Tiwari, Vikash Singh, Sonu Singh, Ashish Kumar.

Tamil Nadu Squad: Arun Karthik, Baba Indrajith, Hari Nishanth, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Vijay Shankar, Shahrukh Khan, N Jagadeesan, Baba Aparajith, Murugan Ashwin, M Mohammed, Sandeep Warrier, Aswin Crist, Laxmesha Suryaprakash, Jagatheesan Kousik, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Jaganath Sinivas, Sonu Yadav, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Manimaran Siddharth, G Periyaswamy.

