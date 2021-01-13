Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan will take each other on in the Elite Group D clash of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. The clash will be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on January 13, 2021 (Wednesday). Both teams win their opening game in the competition and will be looking to build on that. Meanwhile, fans searching for MP vs Rajasthan Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 live streaming details can scroll down below. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: BCCI Increases Hosting Fee From Rs 2,50,000 to 3,50,000.

Madhya Pradesh were involved in a high-scoring encounter against Goa which they eventually edged as both teams scored 200+ in the game. Rajat Patidar and Venkatesh Iyer scored big for MP as they emerged victoriously. On the contrary, Rajasthan edged out a low-scoring affair against Vidarbha as they chased down the total of 104 runs with three wickets to spare. Both teams are looking to catch Saurashtra who are at the top of their group.

Is Madhya Pradesh vs Rajasthan T20 Match Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Available?

Madhya Pradesh vs Rajasthan match will be telecasted live on Star Sports channels. Star Sports holds the broadcast rights for India’s domestic tournaments. Star Sports will provide live telecast select matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2021. Star Sports 1/HD will live telecast the Madhya Pradesh vs Rajasthan match while Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the match online for the fans.

Squads

Rajasthan: Rajesh Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar, Ashok Menaria(c), Aniket Choudhary, Arjit Gupta, Ankit Lamba, Tanveer-Ul-Haq, Aditya Garhwal, Manender Narender Singh(w), Khaleel Ahmed, Mahipal Lomror, Chandrapal Singh, Rahul Chahar, Salman Khan, Yash Kothari, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Singh, Rajat Choudhary

Madhya Pradesh: Ankit Sharma, Ishwar Pandey, Puneet Datey, Avesh Khan, Saransh Jain, Mihir Hirwani, Rajat Patidar, Rakesh Thakur(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Parth Sahani(c), Ashutosh Sharma, Kumar Kartikeya, Kuldeep Sen, Abhishek Bhandari, Rishabh Chouhan, Himanshu Mantri, Arpit Gaud, Surendra Malviya, Shantanu Raghuvanshi, Arshad Khan

