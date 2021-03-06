Shaheen Afridi is set to be engaged with former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi's daughter. Earlier reports had emerged on social media of the premium Pakistan pacer getting engaged to Shahid Afridi's daughter but the news has now been confirmed. It is understood that the formal engagement will be done within two years. Shahid Afridi Real Age: 41, 44, or 46? Boom Boom Leaves Fans Confused After his Birthday Tweet.

Pakistan journalist Ihtisham Ul Haq confirmed about the engagement between Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shahid Afridi's daughter after receiving permission from both families. It is understood that the engagement will take place within two years upon the completion of Shahid Afridi's daughter's education.

See Tweet

With permission from both families, I would like to clarify the engagement rumours between Shaheen Afridi and the daughter of Shahid Afridi. The proposal has been accepted; it is thought that a formal engagement will be done within 2 yrs,following the completion of her education. — Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) March 6, 2021

According to recent reports, the official engagement is set to be held in Karachi and it is rumoured that due to COVID-19 restrictions, only close friends and family will be invited to the ceremony.

Speaking of Shaheen Afridi, the cricketer was currently playing for Lahore Qalandars in Pakistan Super League 2021 before the league was brought to a halt due to a sudden increase in positive COVID-19 cases. Afridi took nine wickets for Qalandars in four games in PSL 2021. Shahid Afridi also played in the competition for Multan Sultans.

