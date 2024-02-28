India's wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan, who had pulled out of the South Africa tour at the turn of the year for personal reasons, returned to competitive cricket on Tuesday as he played for Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in the 18th DY Patil T20 Cup 2024 here on Tuesday. Ishan Kishan made an appearance against Route Mobile Limited on the second day of the tournament but his return was not good enough for his side as RBI lost by a massive 89 runs. Hardik Pandya Returns to Competitive Cricket Action via DY Patil T20 Cup 2024 in Navi Mumbai.

On his return, Kishan played a part in one dismissal as he stumped Sumit Dhekale off Sayan Mondal at the DY Patil University Ground. Then with the bat, he entertained for a bit as he made 19 off 12 balls with two boundaries and a six. Route Mobile batted first and posted 192/8 in their 20 overs thanks to Aayush Vartan’s 54 off 31 balls with five boundaries and three sixes. Dhekale made 42 off just 17 balls with one boundary and five sixes. In their response, RBI self-destructed as they were shot out for just 103 in 16.3 overs. For Route Mobile, the best bowler was Badrey Alam (5-20).

In another match, CAG posted 170 off their allotted 20 overs against Indian Oil. Skipper R. Sanjay (40) and his partner Varun Lavande (68: 46b, 5x4, 3x6) shared an 88-run opening stand. For Indian Oil, the best bowler was Himanshu Sharma (4-32). The chase for Indian Oil was being fashioned by Akshay Raghuvanshi (53: 32b, 3x4, 4x6) and his 54-run stand with skipper Aditya Tare (37). But the middle and late order collapsed without a fight handing CAG a narrow two-run win. Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan Likely to Be Excluded From Central Contracts Due to Lack of Participation in Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Matches: Report.

Earlier in the morning Mumbai Customs made a confident start with a nine-wicket win over Nirlon Sports Club at the DY Patil Stadium. In another game, Central Railway after being asked to bat were bowled out for 145 in 17.2 overs. The chase for Jain Irrigation started well thanks to their skipper Jay Bista. Jain overhauled the target in 18.3 overs to finish on 146 for five and thereby sealed a five-wicket win.

