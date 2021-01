New Delhi, January 19: Experienced speedster Ishant Sharma, who missed the just concluded Australia tour due to an injury, was on Tuesday included in an 18-member Indian squad named for the first two Test matches against England, starting on February 5 in Chennai. Both matches will be played in Chennai.

Squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel. India Test Squad for First Two Matches Against England To Be Picked on January 19, Virat Kohli Set for Comeback: Report.

Standbyes: KS Bharat (wicketkeeper), Abhimanya Easwaran, Shahbaz Nadeem, Rahul Chahar.

Net Bowlers: Ankit Rajpoot, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Warrier, K Gowtham, Saurabh Kumar.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 19, 2021 06:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).