Ishant Sharma Picks Virat Kohli As His Favourite Batsman Over Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli & Ishant Sharma (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Ever since Virat Kohli's rise, he is often being compared to legendary Sachin Tendulkar. Some rated him on par with Tendulkar while some felt he is more talented than the former cricketer. Even some cricketers seem to be divided over the debate- who is best? Sachin Tendulkar or Virat Kohli? However, India's fast bowler Ishant Sharma has a clear choice in this regard. And he rates current Indian captain Kohli as the best batsman out of the two. Virat Kohli's Appeals World Community to Stay Strong and Fight Against COVID-19 Pandemic.

The Test specialist pacer was recently asked to choose his favourite between Kohli and Tendulkar, and he had no inhibitions while making his choice public. "Virat Kohli is the best batsman I have ever seen play on a cricket field," the 31-year-old told Cricbuzz.

Kohli is fast closing in on Tendulkar's record and has even managed to break some. As far as Tendulkar's record of 100 international centuries is concerned, Kohli is nearing that as well and has now 70 centuries across formats. In ODIs, Kohli is just six behind to equal Tendulkar's record of 49 centuries. Kohli is also very much like to break Tendulkar's record of fastest to 12,000 ODI runs. Tendulkar took 300 innings to reach the milestone, while Kohli is just 133 runs away from the 12k feat and has featured in just 239 innings thus far.