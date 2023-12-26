During India vs South Africa 1st Test 2023 day 1, the proteas pacer Marco Jansen attempted to sledge KL Rahul during one of his overs. KL Rahul replied to Marco Jansen with a smile on his face which completely failed the attempt made by the South African left-arm seamer. Rahul completed a much-needed half-century as team India very much needed it. Rahul has currently scored 70 runs in 105 balls in which he has hit 10 fours and two sixes. Kagiso Rabada Completes 500 Wickets in International Cricket, Achieves Feat During IND vs SA 1st Test 2023.

Marco Jansen tries to sledge KL Rahul, Rahul gives him a reply with a smile 😂#INDvsSA | #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/deuLI81dmw — CricWatcher (@CricWatcher11) December 26, 2023

